Did Ford Nation Cause Another Upset?

Looks as though the tide has turned in Toronto. Rob Ford was late to endorse the Conservatives but stepped up this past weekend. The votes are still trickling in and it seems that the Conservatives have taken quite a few GTA seats. To be fair Toronto and the GTA wasn’t all blue and white. Jack Layton and the NDP easily held some key seats in Toronto. Bob Rae hung on to his seat but there are doubts for Ignatieff as he lost his.

The next four years… Are we in for more of the same? Pension reform and security? Will this translate into more funding for the TTC? Public Healthcare? The loss of the TSX and Bay Street jobs to London UK or a stronger economy for all? Will the Conservatives hold a heavy hand or will they entertain some suggestions from the opposition?