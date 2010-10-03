I had the pleasure of seeing one of the opening screenings of Force of Nature: The David Suzuki Movie at the Cumberland 4. A true bonus, director Sturla Gunnarsson and David Suzuki were on hand for a question and answer after the screening. This a must see film and it earned a well deserved People’s Choice Documentary Award this year at TIFF.

David Suzuki’s contribution to science, the environment and Canada are well documented and respected. His legacy continues. The question of what additional things he hopes to do for the planet before he dies is not important. We should be asking ourselves what legacy we wish to leave future generations.

Force of Nature: The David Suzuki Movie

