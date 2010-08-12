Sk8 and Relate – Loose Canon Gallery (a bit of Toronto in Hamilton this month)

On Friday the 13th Hamilton’s Loose Canon Gallery will host The Skateboard Art Show. A group show exhibiting the talents of over 20 artists using a skateboard deck as a canvas. A few notable Toronto artists will be featured including Tjie Tsang, Mark Byk and Contra photographer Luis Mora.

