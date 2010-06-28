Haunted Hillbilly Hootenany – Dakota Tavern – TONIGHT

Country music, funny people and prizes?! Tonight, Monday June 28th, you can shake off the G20 blues at the Dakota Tavern. The Dakota Tavern is hosting a fundraiser for the production of “Haunted Hillbilly”. Haunted Hillbilly is a show that will be staged as part of the Summerworks Theatre Festival.

Haunted Hillbilly Hootenany

Dakota Tavern

249 Ossington Ave.

Monday June 28th, 2010

$15

Music and more…

Featuring: Justin Rutledge, Afie Jurvanen, Doug Paisley, Derek McCormack, Chelsea P. Manders, Matt Barber and others.