A New Day Of Talks, A New Day Of Mayhem?

The evening hours saw another 480+ arrests of some of the key “troublemakers”. No doubt the saboteurs had played one too many games of Grand Theft Auto. I apologize, Black Bloc is the tactic used by the so called anarchists, not a particular group. No idea if their midnight Saturday Night Fever Dance party/ BYOBB (bring your own boom box) near the detention centre had any takers.

Looking forward for this mess ending. TTC service was to resume at 9am, GO Transit is still up in the air. Sad that the Jazz Fest, Pride Week and any number of other events had to endure this. This of course is one of the city’s biggest tourist weekends.

The G20 meetings should begin around 9:30am. The countdown to normalcy begins…